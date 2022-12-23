Japanese experts due in city to prevent crown failures on sewer lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Japanese Engineers have assured cooperation to prevent crown failure on sewage lines as a delegation would visit the city next month.

This was stated by Managing Director WASA Jawad Kaleemullah while talking to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) representative Dr. Sato who called at his office here on Friday.

The Japanese experts would submit a report on the causes of crown failure by visiting different areas of the city and presented a report to MD WASA.

Jawad Kaleemullah said that WASA was facing challenges due to outdated sewage and water supply system in the city and old lines were being replaced rapidly to deal with these challenges.

He further informed that crown failure incidents were occurring due to more than 1200 kilometers of outdated sewerage network. There was an urgent need for mega projects for the replacement of sewerage lines.

He requested JICA to support WASA in examining the reasons for the increasing incidence of crown failure in the city and conduct a study through Al-Jazri academy about the occurrence of crown failures.

MD said that the role of the Japanese agency JICA in solving the problems of WASA Multan was importance and thanked for starting the second phase of employee training.

Deputy Director Planning and Design WASA Muhammad Nadeem and other officials were also present.