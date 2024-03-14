Japanese firm hosts first-ever paid interns group from Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A Japanese firm has accepted the first-ever group of paid interns from Pakistan for training in mechanical engineering.

"Efforts made by the Embassy of Pakistan Tokyo to explore opportunities for Pakistani youth in Japan continue to bear fruit.

For the first time, a Japanese company has accepted six paid interns from Pakistan for Mechanical engineering training," the embassy wrote on its X timeline.

It said that the host company was bearing all expenditures including return airfare.

As the interns arrived in Tokyo, Pakistan's Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar welcomed them at the embassy.

He advised the interns to become a role model for Pakistanis in Japan to create future opportunities for their compatriots.