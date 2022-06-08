UrduPoint.com

Japanese Firms Urged To Invest In Pakistan

Published June 08, 2022

A delegation of Japanese Association of Commerce and Industry led by Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada visited Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interests and related to investment in the country's IT and telecom sector

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecom Mohsin Mushtaq welcomed the Japanese delegation which held the meeting with the officials of ministry wherein both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the IT and Telecom sector of the two countries, said a news release.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Mohsin Mushtaq said Pakistan and Japan could benefit from each other's experiences in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

He urged the Japanese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan as which offered conducive atmosphere for investment.

Additional Secretary, MOITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam , Member International Coordination (IC) Ajmal Anwar Awan, Member Legal Babar Sohail and DG IC Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi attended the meeting.

