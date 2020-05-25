Japanese FM offers condolences to Pakistan over loss of lives in PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan MOTEGI Toshimitsu has expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and the families of the deceased over the loss of precious lives in a tragic plane crash in Karachi on Friday May 22 and prayed for the victims of this accident.

The Japanese foreign minister, in his condolence letter to the foreign minister of Pakistan said, "I was deeply shocked and grieved to learn of the loss of many precious lives caused by the plane crash in the city of Karachi on May 22.

I pray for the victims of this tragic accident and offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to their families", said a press release received here on Monday. The Japanese foreign minister also assured to Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi that Japan would like to continuously cooperate with Pakistan to overcome the challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.