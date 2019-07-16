UrduPoint.com
Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendations 2019 Announced For Pakistan Japan Cultural Association Lahore And MEXT Alumni Association Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:32 PM

On July 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has announced to award the Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendations 2019 to Dr. Ghazala Irfan, President of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Lahore and MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) in recognition of their significant contributionstowards the promotion of cultural and educational relations between Japan and Pakistan

GhazalaIrfan, President PJCA Lahore, has worked selflessly and with full dedication to promote Japan-Pakistan cultural relations and the Government of Japan greatly values her services in this regard.

Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, congratulated the Pakistani recipients of Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation for this year. This prestigious Commendation is the acknowledgement of the recipient's efforts and dedication towards enhanced people-to-people interaction.

Cultural and educational exchanges are the basis to further strengthen Japan-Pakistan relations, said Ambassador Matsuda.The Commendations conferment ceremony will be held later this year at the official residence of the Ambassador where he will present the Commendations to the respective recipients on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. (End)

