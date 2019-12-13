Japanese-funded health project inaugurated in District Jhelum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Shindo Yusuke, Charge d' Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan on Friday inaugurated a project for the provision of medical equipment to Mian Muhammad Bukhsh Trust hospital, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), in Dhanyala village of District Jhelum.

The Government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, had provided financial assistance of US $ 90,665 for this project.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the NGO and community representatives, a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan here said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Japan had extended financial assistance to Mian Muhammad Buksh Trust in fiscal year 2017 for the procurement of essential medical equipment which included X-Ray and Ultrasound machines for the trust's hospital.

Now with the availability of this medical equipment procured with the support of the Government of Japan, over 150,000 people of the area will have easy access to better health facilities in their own locality.

Earlier, the community of this region had to travel almost 15 km distance to avail such medical facilities.

� Shindo Yusuke, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, congratulated the community members and the representatives of the trust for the successful completion of this important project.

He said that health sector was one of the priority areas where the Government of Japan provided assistance to Pakistan.

He stressed upon the need of easy access of marginalized communities to essential health care services as a way of improving community well-being, particularly of women and children.

He also expressed his hope that this project would not only help community members to enjoy better health care facilities but would also help further strengthening the existing friendly relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.