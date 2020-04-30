Japanese Govt announces 2020 Spring Decoration for PJC Vice President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Government of Japan has announced to confer the 2020 Spring Decorations upon Ms ORITA Toshiko, Vice President of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), Islamabad, and Ms MUKAI Mizue, former senior staff of the Consulate-General in Karachi, in recognition of their significant contribution to the promotion of long-term cultural exchanges and friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan. Ms ORITA Toshiko will be decorated with The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays while Ms MUKAI Mizue will be conferred The Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold and Silver Rays, a press release here Thursday said.

Ms ORITA Toshiko, also laureate of Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation, has been serving as Vice President of the PJCA for decades and also used to work as a senior staff at the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan in the past. Fluent speaker of urdu language, she has worked continuously with utmost dedication from the platform of PJCA to promote Japanese culture such as Ikebana among the people of Pakistan.

Ms MUKAI Mizue is a former senior staff of the Consulate-General in Karachi and has worked with devotion to familiarize the culture of Japan in the metropolitan city of Karachi and the Sindh as well as Balochistan province.