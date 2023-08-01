Japanese govt hosts Pakistan Investment Seminar to foster bilateral trade ties

The Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), on Tuesday held a significant Pakistan Investment Seminar in Tokyo as part of ongoing efforts to foster international trade and investment ties between both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), on Tuesday held a significant Pakistan Investment Seminar in Tokyo as part of ongoing efforts to foster international trade and investment ties between both countries.

The seminar was inaugurated by Executive Vice President of JETRO Kazuya Nakajo, who emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing economic cooperation and exploring synergies between the two nations.

Ambassador of Pakistan Raza Bashir Tarar made welcome remarks.

Minister of the board of Investment Ch. Salik Hussain, in his keynote address, articulated the positive trajectory of economic relations and outlined the prospects for future collaboration and investment between Japan and Pakistan.

Detailed presentations and discussions followed, covering macroeconomic conditions in Pakistan and the operational insights of Japanese companies within the country.

A representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) elaborated on investment opportunities and incentives available in Pakistan.

Additional secretaries of the Board of Investment Jamil Qureshi and Ambreen Iftikhar, made comprehensive presentations on the investment climate in Pakistan, including an overview of the Special Investment Facilitation Council's efforts to streamline procedures and promote foreign investment.

The seminar was attended by more than 140 Japanese companies signifying renewed interest in investing in Pakistan.