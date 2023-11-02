Japanese honorary consul general visits Iqbal Academy Library

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Honorary Consul General of Japan for Balochistan (Quetta) Syed Nadeem Alam Shah, along with Dr Syed Talha Shah and senior journalist Shoaib Mirza, visited Iqbal academy library at Iqbal Hall here.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, Dr.

Abdul Rauf Rafiqi showed them Allama Iqbal’s books Baal-e-Jibreel, Baang-e-Dara, Zarb-e-Kaleem and Javed Nama translated into Japanese language.

These translations were done by Prof. Hiroji Katoka, a student of Prof. Takeshi Suzuki, known as the father of urdu in Japan.

Apart from the translations of Allama Iqbal, he also translated the works of Ghalib, Faiz and Minto. Recently he was working on the translation of Allama Iqbal's 'Armaghan-i-Hijaz',