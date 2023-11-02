Open Menu

Japanese Honorary Consul General Visits Iqbal Academy Library

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Japanese honorary consul general visits Iqbal Academy Library

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Honorary Consul General of Japan for Balochistan (Quetta) Syed Nadeem Alam Shah, along with Dr Syed Talha Shah and senior journalist Shoaib Mirza, visited Iqbal academy library at Iqbal Hall here.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, Dr.

Abdul Rauf Rafiqi showed them Allama Iqbal’s books Baal-e-Jibreel, Baang-e-Dara, Zarb-e-Kaleem and Javed Nama translated into Japanese language.

These translations were done by Prof. Hiroji Katoka, a student of Prof. Takeshi Suzuki, known as the father of urdu in Japan.

Apart from the translations of Allama Iqbal, he also translated the works of Ghalib, Faiz and Minto. Recently he was working on the translation of Allama Iqbal's 'Armaghan-i-Hijaz',

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Student Japan From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

14 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

14 minutes ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

60 minutes ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

1 hour ago
18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

1 hour ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

1 hour ago
 IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan