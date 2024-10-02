Open Menu

Japanese Language Enables Pakistani Youth To Brighten Their Futures

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Japanese language enables Pakistani youth to brighten their futures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Kake Educational Institution Okayama Japan under its worldwide Japanese Language speech contest being held in more than 12 countries at 15 locations, organised its iteration in Pakistan under the auspicious of the Embassy of JAPAN here participated by 41 students from across the country.

The Japanese Language Speech Contest was participated by Pakistani students, foreign diplomats, TITP and SSW interested candidates, a news release said.

The winners of the first three positions were awarded cash prizes of 30,000, 20,000, and 10,000 Japanese Yen, along with scholarships to study in any one of the Kake Universities in Japan.

Director of the Kake International Exchange office in Pakistan, Ch Hamid Latif Advocate said the scholarships offered by Kake Group were the best option to study in Japan aimed at brightening the future of the youth.

"Every language has its background, Languages reflect the national character and the Japanese is the most polite and romantic language of the world, the Japanese words and phrases reflect the care for other people," he said.

He added that the trend of Pakistani students towards Japanese universities was increasing although the number of students applying to Japanese universities was few, but those who enrolled in these universities are getting best of the education in Japan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Education Okayama Japan From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

10 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

10 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

20 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan