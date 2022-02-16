Japanese language learning course kicked off at Sindh University

A 3-month Japanese language learning course was started at Area Study Center, University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A 3-month Japanese language learning course was started at Area Study Center, University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Wednesday.

As many as 30 students of various disciplines attended the first language class on the first day after getting registered,informed university spokesman adding that the quarterly Japanese language course has been kicked off under the auspices of Area Study centre in collaboration with the Japanese Consul General in Karachi.

The Japanese instructor Dr. Kazunori Matsuda took the introductory class on the first day and taught the learners some basics of the Japanese language.

According to the Director, Area Study Center Dr.Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, about 30 students sought admission for learning Japanese language on the first day and attended the classes.

He said it was likely that more youngsters would register and join the language classes for a bright future adding that in view of the changing global situation, Japan is of great importance and by learning Japanese, the youth might benefit from the employment and academic opportunities being offered by Japan.