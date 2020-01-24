Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kanasugi Kenji called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Friday

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's contributions for conflict prevention in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.