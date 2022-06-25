(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ship HARUSAME visited Karachi port. Upon arrival the ship was received by officials of Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy and JMSDF are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime milieu in the region.

The visit of Japanese ship includes naval drills at sea to further hone professional skills and enhance interoperability.

The Japanese Mission Commander onboard JMSDF ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet.

During the call-on matters of mutual interest were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

Pakistan Navy in line with Government policies has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas.

Japanese Navy Ship visit to Karachi and participation in bilateral joint drills is a testimony of PN resolve to work towards regional peace and it will further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies.