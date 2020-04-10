Japanese NGO distributes hygiene material in specially abled persons, widows, orphans in Haripur district to cope with COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR-JAPAN) - a Japanese international non-governmental organization (NGO) - Thursday started providing hygiene material and food items as an emergency support to the deserving people in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This emergency support which is being provided by AAR-JAPAN on behalf of the Japanese people has a scale of JPY 500,000 (CA. PKR 770,000) and will be provided particularly to the disabled persons, widows and orphans in the district, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Department of the Embassy of Japan here.

The support was part of goodwill gesture by the people of Japan and to support the vulnerable segments of the society in Pakistan to protect them from COVID-19.

The AAR-JAPAN will continue to provide such support to the lesser privileged people of Pakistan as soon as it receives further donations from the people of Japan.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori has said that this emergency support reflects the sentiments of the people of Japan for the weakest segment of the society in Pakistan and has hoped that the circle of support at the grass-roots level will expand with the passage of time.

"Special persons need special attention particularly in challenging times such as COVID-19", emphatically said the ambassador.

The AAR-JAPAN has provided improved hygiene facilities at various girls schools in the district to encourage girls students to come to schools with confidence and get education in an enabling and conducive environment.

A project "Enhancement of Sanitation and Maintenance of Hygienic Environment in Girls' schools in Haripur district" successfully promoted hygiene education with slogans like 'wash your hands after visiting bathroom' or 'keep your classrooms clean' he said.

The ambassador said the AAR-JAPAN is continuously working in education sector to establish "inclusive education" in schools to promote mutual understanding between students with disabilities and those without.