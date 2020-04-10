UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese NGO Distributes Hygiene Material In Specially Abled Persons, Widows, Orphans In Haripur District To Cope With COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Japanese NGO distributes hygiene material in specially abled persons, widows, orphans in Haripur district to cope with COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR-JAPAN) - a Japanese international non-governmental organization (NGO) - Thursday started providing hygiene material and food items as an emergency support to the deserving people in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This emergency support which is being provided by AAR-JAPAN on behalf of the Japanese people has a scale of JPY 500,000 (CA. PKR 770,000) and will be provided particularly to the disabled persons, widows and orphans in the district, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Department of the Embassy of Japan here.

The support was part of goodwill gesture by the people of Japan and to support the vulnerable segments of the society in Pakistan to protect them from COVID-19.

The AAR-JAPAN will continue to provide such support to the lesser privileged people of Pakistan as soon as it receives further donations from the people of Japan.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori has said that this emergency support reflects the sentiments of the people of Japan for the weakest segment of the society in Pakistan and has hoped that the circle of support at the grass-roots level will expand with the passage of time.

"Special persons need special attention particularly in challenging times such as COVID-19", emphatically said the ambassador.

The AAR-JAPAN has provided improved hygiene facilities at various girls schools in the district to encourage girls students to come to schools with confidence and get education in an enabling and conducive environment.

A project "Enhancement of Sanitation and Maintenance of Hygienic Environment in Girls' schools in Haripur district" successfully promoted hygiene education with slogans like 'wash your hands after visiting bathroom' or 'keep your classrooms clean' he said.

The ambassador said the AAR-JAPAN is continuously working in education sector to establish "inclusive education" in schools to promote mutual understanding between students with disabilities and those without.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Circle Japan Haripur Japan Yen Pakistani Rupee From

Recent Stories

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

4 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

52 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

57 minutes ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.