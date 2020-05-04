UrduPoint.com
Japanese Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Gives Rs 1.07 Mln Emergency Assistance To Corona-hit KPK Districts

Japanese Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) gives Rs 1.07 mln emergency assistance to corona-hit KPK districts

A Japanese Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) KnK (Children without Borders) has provided emergency support fund worth Rs 1.07 million for 165 deserving families of districts Mansehra and Haripur as relief assistance to fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A Japanese Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) KnK (Children without Borders) has provided emergency support fund worth Rs 1.07 million for 165 deserving families of districts Mansehra and Haripur as relief assistance to fight coronavirus.

Japan's ambassador Matsuda Kunionori in a statement on Monday said the support showed longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan as well as the strong will to stand by those in need to fight against COVID-19.

He said emergency funding was raised through personal donations by the people of Japan for Pakistani people in this difficult time.

KnK, Kokkyo naki Kodomotachi, will provide one-month food package along with sanitation kits to the vulnerable families.

Besides financial assistance, KnK has also initiated a hygiene awareness campaign among the village communities to sensitize them about the threat of COVID-19 and also on modes to sanitize houses, roads and mosques.

KnK has provided Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other necessary medical equipment to three hospitals treating patients of coronavirus through a local Pakistani NGO Friends Welfare Association.

Earlier this month, another international Japanese NGO AAR-Japan distributed relief assistance including food packages and hygiene kits in the targeted areas of Mansehra district to help and support the vulnerable families after the spreadof COVID-19.

