Japanese Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Alvi for showing solidarity with victims of Typhoon Hagibis

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has expressed his gratitude to President Dr Arif Alvi and the people of Pakistan for expressing their sympathies and solidarity with the victims of Typhoon Hagibis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has expressed his gratitude to President Dr Arif Alvi and the people of Pakistan for expressing their sympathies and solidarity with the victims of Typhoon Hagibis.

Prime Minister Abe, in his twitter message, on Friday said, "President Dr Alvi, thank you for your kindness in expressing sympathy to those who were affected by the typhoon in Japan.We will always remember the solidarity shown by the Pakistani people. We will do our best to recover from the damages caused by the disaster".

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, had said the Pakistani nation stands by the friendly people of Japan and wished the injured speedy recovery.