Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience with the comedy "Are You Lovin’ It?"

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The ongoing 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is in full swing. On the festival's tenth day, the Japanese theater group GOMBO performed a comedy drama titled "Are You Lovin’ It?" in English at Auditorium I.
The stunning performance by Japanese artists had the hall echoing with laughter, and the audience showed their appreciation with roaring applause.
The play, directed by Kayo Tamura featured a talented cast including Nono Miyasaka, Ryo Nishihara and Kenichi Mabuchi. The central theme of the drama revolved around the "Impact of Western Culture on Japanese Civilization," expressed symbolically through the lens of dark comedy.
Set in a fictional theme park called "Walk Donald's Land," the play used the fast food industry as a metaphor to highlight globalization and its impact on contemporary Japanese society. The storyline shed light on various societal issues Japan faces today, blending traditional theater techniques like Kabuki and Japanese swordplay with modern pop culture elements such as Gothic Lolita. It is noteworthy that the 38-day World Culture Festival Karachi will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2nd.
