Open Menu

Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience With The Comedy "Are You Lovin’ It?"

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience with the comedy "Are You Lovin’ It?"

The ongoing 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is in full swing. On the festival's tenth day, the Japanese theater group GOMBO performed a comedy drama titled "Are You Lovin’ It?" in English at Auditorium I

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The ongoing 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is in full swing. On the festival's tenth day, the Japanese theater group GOMBO performed a comedy drama titled "Are You Lovin’ It?" in English at Auditorium I.

The stunning performance by Japanese artists had the hall echoing with laughter, and the audience showed their appreciation with roaring applause.

The play, directed by Kayo Tamura featured a talented cast including Nono Miyasaka, Ryo Nishihara and Kenichi Mabuchi. The central theme of the drama revolved around the "Impact of Western Culture on Japanese Civilization," expressed symbolically through the lens of dark comedy.

Set in a fictional theme park called "Walk Donald's Land," the play used the fast food industry as a metaphor to highlight globalization and its impact on contemporary Japanese society. The storyline shed light on various societal issues Japan faces today, blending traditional theater techniques like Kabuki and Japanese swordplay with modern pop culture elements such as Gothic Lolita. It is noteworthy that the 38-day World Culture Festival Karachi will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2nd.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Japan November National University Industry

Recent Stories

Thousands march for Palestinians ahead of Oct 7 an ..

Thousands march for Palestinians ahead of Oct 7 anniversary

2 minutes ago
 A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, ..

A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help

2 minutes ago
 Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Co ..

Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakista ..

33 minutes ago
 PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for ..

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity

36 minutes ago
 Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

42 minutes ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

41 minutes ago
Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figu ..

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

41 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables ..

Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered

41 minutes ago
 SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October ..

SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 13

41 minutes ago
 NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

37 minutes ago
 Industrial growth can lift country from economic w ..

Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer

37 minutes ago
 Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in Januar ..

Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 2025

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan