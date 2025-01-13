(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi on Monday inaugurated two projects to install electricity facilities in Mandi Bahauddin district, Punjab.

These projects, managed by the Hana Development Council, a non-governmental organization dedicated to improving health and infrastructure, aim to enhance the quality of life for rural communities, particularly in Mandi Bahauddin.

The government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, had provided financial assistance of 92,307 USD under two projects. The grant of 42,818 USD was allocated in 2019 for provision of sustainable electricity facility to eight(8) communities, and 49,489 USD granted in 2022 to connect additional seven(7) communities in Mandi Bahauddin. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Japanese Embassy officials, NGO board Members and community leaders.

Hana Development Council has received Japanese grant assistance three times to date, implementing projects in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy and has been working for more than twenty years to empower the people in vulnerable areas in Pakistan.

The grant of 92,307 USD provided by the Government of Japan is utilized to improve the living environment of people in region, creating new opportunities and stimulate economic growth by ensuring access to modern energy services.

Akamatsu Shuichi, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, congratulated Hameeda Waheeduddin, a Member of Punjab Assembly, President of the NGO, for successful completion of these important projects.

Akamatsu emphasised the impact of these initiatives that fifteen communities have now access to the sustainable electricity, these projects have brought a real difference to the daily lives of thousands of people. It is not just about installing power lines and electrical grids. It is about empowering communities and improving lives.

He also stressed that the government of Japan would continue to support the people of Pakistan, to improve their living standards and represented his sincere wish that this project would certainly strengthen the existing relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.