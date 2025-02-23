Open Menu

Japan’s Envoy Inaugurates Sogetsu Ikebana Spring Exhibition Highlighting Cultural Heritage Through Flower Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi on Sunday inaugurated the Sogetsu Ikebana Spring Exhibition highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and its connection to Japan through the flower arrangements.

The exhibition , organized by the Sogetsu Lahore Study Group, showcases the work of Sogetsu Ikebana artists who have drawn inspiration from these ancient civilizations, capturing their essence in unique and evocative floral arrangements. The flower arrangements not only demonstrate the artists' skill but also tell stories, linking the past with the present and fostering a deeper understanding of these historical influences.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador AKAMATSU Shuichi expressed his delight to see the exhibition with such an evocative theme ‘Gandhara, Taxila, and Mehrgarh Civilizations’. As these Names, he said, are important in Pakistan, Japan, and worldwide, showing the rich history and culture that has thrived here for thousands of years.

Appreciating the beautiful Sogetsu exhibition, the Ambassador said he was deeply impressed the way these artists have drawn inspiration, from ancient civilizations and capturing their essence in delicate flower arrangements.

“These arrangements aren't just beautiful; they tell stories, linking the past with the present”, he further added.

The Ambassador said this Ikebana exhibition and other cultural events strengthen the bond and understanding between Japan and Pakistan, promoting peace, harmony, and respect through art. He also expressed his gratitude to Lahore Sogetsu Study Group for their invaluable assistance with the beautiful Ikebana arrangements for the Japan’s National Day celebration in Islamabad that added a special touch to the occasion.

The Ambassador also congratulated the Lahore Sogetsu Study Group for receiving the Japanese Ambassador’s Commendation in 2024, saying this award testifies their significant contributions in promoting Japanese culture in Pakistan especially in Lahore.

Neveen Syed, Director of the Sogetsu Lahore Study Group, expressed her gratitude to Blue Pine Serviced Residencies and all participating artists for their contributions in arranging this fascinating exhibition.

