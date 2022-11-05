UrduPoint.com

Japan's Foreign Minister Says Shocked By Attack On Pakistani Ex-Prime Minister Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Japan's Foreign Minister Says Shocked by Attack on Pakistani Ex-Prime Minister Khan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said that he was shocked by an attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest march organized by his Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI).

"I was deeply shocked and saddened by the shooting on November 3 which left former Prime Minister Imran Khan wounded and others dead and injured... I pray for the speedy recovery of Mr. Khan and those who are wounded. I also express my condolences to the victim and the bereaved family," the message read.

The foreign minister added that Japan resolutely condemned the "act of violence against democracy" and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

On Thursday, an attacker opened fire at an opposition march near the city of Wazirabad in the province of Punjab, according to media reports.

Khan, who led the march, was reportedly shot in the leg and several others were also injured. One Tehreek-e-Insaf party worker was killed in the shooting, Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported. The shooter was detained by the authorities, the report said.

The failed assassination attempt was condemned by current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi. Sharif said the Punjab provincial government will be provided with assistance in their investigation of the attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Attack Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Punjab Democracy Japan Wazirabad March November Family Media Government Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

38 minutes ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.