MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said that he was shocked by an attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest march organized by his Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI).

"I was deeply shocked and saddened by the shooting on November 3 which left former Prime Minister Imran Khan wounded and others dead and injured... I pray for the speedy recovery of Mr. Khan and those who are wounded. I also express my condolences to the victim and the bereaved family," the message read.

The foreign minister added that Japan resolutely condemned the "act of violence against democracy" and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

On Thursday, an attacker opened fire at an opposition march near the city of Wazirabad in the province of Punjab, according to media reports.

Khan, who led the march, was reportedly shot in the leg and several others were also injured. One Tehreek-e-Insaf party worker was killed in the shooting, Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported. The shooter was detained by the authorities, the report said.

The failed assassination attempt was condemned by current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi. Sharif said the Punjab provincial government will be provided with assistance in their investigation of the attack.