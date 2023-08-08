TOKYO, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) --:Japan's household spending in June fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a fourth month of decline, as inflation continued to pressure consumption, government data showed on Tuesday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 275,545 Yen (about 1,900 U.S. Dollars). On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, household spending increased 0.

9 pct, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product.

By category, spending on furniture and home appliances such as air conditioners and washing machines plummeted 17.6 percent from a year earlier, while medical care expenditures plunged 8.5 percent, according to the ministry.