Japan's Shinzo Abe Thanks PM Imran Khan For 'warm Words Of Kindness'

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:44 PM

Japan's Shinzo Abe thanks PM Imran Khan for 'warm words of kindness'

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his "warm words of kindness", where he had acknowledged Abe's contributions for strengthening Pakistan-Japan ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his "warm words of kindness", where he had acknowledged Abe's contributions for strengthening Pakistan-Japan ties.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Imran Khan for your warm words of kindness.

I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future," Abe tweeted.

Abe Shinzo, Japan's longest serving prime minister since 2012, had resigned from his post due to health concerns.

Imran Khan in his tweet a few days ago had said that "great progress had been made in Pakistan-Japan ties under PM Abe Shinzo , with relations being further strengthened under his leadership, leading to enhanced cooperation in all areas." Khan had also sent Abe "best wishes for health and future endeavours".

