JAQ Urges Govt To Devise Policy For Strengthening Livestock Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) President Jamiat Ul Quresh(JAQ) Meat Welfare Association Khurshid Ahmed Qureshi on Wednesday urged the government to devise a comprehensive strategy and best planning to strengthen the livestock sector.
During a meeting with the Animal Husbandry Commissioner Muhammad Akram, he said that an efficient policy should be made across the country regarding cattle and goat farming.
Qureshi also apprised the Animal Husbandry Commissioner about the current milk and meat crisis in the country and stressed the provision of basic facilities and subsidies to farmers.
He urged that a ban be imposed on the export of male animals as the government had enacted a prohibition on slaughtering female animals.
On the occasion, Muhammad Akram assured the delegation that efforts were underway to increase milk and meat production according to the country’s needs and the government was determined to preserve the valuable asset of the country’s livestock.
