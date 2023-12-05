Open Menu

Jaranwala Centre For Special Children To Be Completed In One Month: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that construction of Jaranwala Center for Special Children would be completed in one month

Addressing a seminar organized at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said that the government was committed to providing all necessary facilities to special persons and in this connection a state-of-the-art educational center was being established at Jaranwala. The contractor has been directed to accelerate the pace of work and complete construction of the center on a war-footing so that it could be made functional at the earliest.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had especial issued directives for providing the pick-&-drop facility to special children. Therefore, all buses of the Jaranwala center would be made functional in addition to ensuring a monthly stipend and other necessary facilities to inmates of the center.

He said that a center was also near completion in Red Crescent (Hilal-e-Ahmar) Maternity Hospital for care and treatment of special children whereas Children Hospital was also executing a child development project.

District Officer (DO) Special education Khalid Parveen said that 17 centers were working for special children across the district where necessary educational and training facilities were being provided to make special children productive members of society.

Special children also present a tableau in the function where Assistant Commissioner General Jalil-ur-Rehman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone, CEO Education Kashif Zia and others were also present.

Later, the DC also visited various stalls arranged by special children.

