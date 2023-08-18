Jaranwala culprits to be punished according to law: caretaker federal minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Khalil George said on Friday that all culprits involved in the Jaranwala incident would be punished according to the law, while Christians' residences and churches, ransacked by mob, would be rehabilitated soon.

Talking to the media during his visit to Christian Colony (Issa Nagri) Jaranwala on Friday, he said the Jaranwala tragedy was a calculated move. The anti-Pakistan elements hatched a deep-rooted conspiracy to spread anarchy and create rift in Christian-Muslim harmony. He advised the Christian community to show patience and forge unity among their ranks so that nefarious designs of the anti-state elements could be foiled.

He said that the police had registered five cases regarding the Jaranwala incident in addition to arresting 128 accused. Such incidents had also occurred in Gojra, Shanti Nagar and Joseph Nagar and their culprits had met their fate whereas the victims were compensated.

He also promised punishment to all culprits involved in vandalising of Christian localities and churches and said that the constitution of Pakistan granted protection to all religions. Hence no one would be allowed to deprive Christians of their legal rights. He strongly condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and said that Muslims were as worried about the situation as were the Christians, because teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) did not allow harming Christians or destroying their houses.

He said that the law-enforcing agencies were investigating the incident to unearth real facts so that such incidents could not take place in future. He said that the government, army chief and chief justice of Pakistan were at one page to punish all culprits of Jaranwala incident. However, Christians should show patience and forgiveness in greater national interest as they had always given sacrifices for national solidarity and integrity, he added.

He said the government would also restore the Christian residences and churches and in this connection, special teams would visit Jaranwala soon to estimate the damages caused in the Christian localities. He appealed to the Christian community to cooperate with the local administration and the police so that accurate estimate of their damaged houses and churches could be worked out and the culprits could be taken to task.

Earlier, the minister also visited Christian localities and churches in Jaranwala and expressed sympathies and solidarity with the Christians.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal, SSP Operations Dr Rizwan and others were also present on the occasion.