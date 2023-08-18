Open Menu

Jaranwala Incident Against Islamic Teachings; Senator Samina Zehri

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Jaranwala incident against Islamic teachings; Senator Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Zehri said on Friday termed intolerance and extremism the most dangerous process in the deterioration of our society. "Muslim society in strong terms condemn the burning of homes of the Christian community and their holy church", she said in a statement issued here.

Senator Samina said that Pakistan was an Islamic and democratic country where every religion enjoyed complete freedom.

"Jaranwala incident is very sad and highly condemnable," she said, adding that the incident should be investigated with complete impartiality and whoever is found involved in this heinous act should be severely punished so that such incidents do not happen in future.

As far as scholars and religious figures are concerned, the most responsibility is imposed on them because it is their duty to promote the religion of islam and to convey the teachings of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW).

To get rid of the scourge of extremism and intolerance, we all have to play our own role, she said.

She underlined the need for creating harmony among people of various religions and said, if we want to save our children from Intolerance, we have to include subjects on this subject in the curriculum.

People of all schools of thought, should all play their positive role so that our future generations can have a beautiful society full of love, brotherhood and peace, she expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jaranwala Church Muslim Christian All From Love Sad

Recent Stories

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

56 minutes ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

1 hour ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

1 hour ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

2 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan