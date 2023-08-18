Jaranwala incident against Islamic teachings; Senator Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Zehri said on Friday termed intolerance and extremism the most dangerous process in the deterioration of our society. "Muslim society in strong terms condemn the burning of homes of the Christian community and their holy church", she said in a statement issued here.

Senator Samina said that Pakistan was an Islamic and democratic country where every religion enjoyed complete freedom.

"Jaranwala incident is very sad and highly condemnable," she said, adding that the incident should be investigated with complete impartiality and whoever is found involved in this heinous act should be severely punished so that such incidents do not happen in future.

As far as scholars and religious figures are concerned, the most responsibility is imposed on them because it is their duty to promote the religion of islam and to convey the teachings of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW).

To get rid of the scourge of extremism and intolerance, we all have to play our own role, she said.

She underlined the need for creating harmony among people of various religions and said, if we want to save our children from Intolerance, we have to include subjects on this subject in the curriculum.

People of all schools of thought, should all play their positive role so that our future generations can have a beautiful society full of love, brotherhood and peace, she expressed.