Jaranwala Incident: Chief Secretary Ordered To Decide Plea For Judicial Commission In 15 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered chief secretary Punjab to decide a petition, seeking formation of a judicial commission to probe the Jaranwala incident, within 15 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered chief secretary Punjab to decide a petition, seeking formation of a judicial commission to probe the Jaranwala incident, within 15 days.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders during the hearing of a petition filed by an organization, Christians' True Spirit, after a law officer informed that no judicial commission had been formed to probe the incident yet.

The petitioner-organization had submitted that the current process for the investigation of the Jaranwala tragedy was slow. It requested the court to issue directions for the formation of a judicial commission to ensure fair investigation and timely justice.

