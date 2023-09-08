Jaranwala incident: Chief secretary ordered to decide plea for judicial commission in 15 days

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered chief secretary Punjab to decide a petition, seeking formation of a judicial commission to probe the Jaranwala incident, within 15 days

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders during the hearing of a petition filed by an organization, Christians' True Spirit, after a law officer informed that no judicial commission had been formed to probe the incident yet.

The petitioner-organization had submitted that the current process for the investigation of the Jaranwala tragedy was slow. It requested the court to issue directions for the formation of a judicial commission to ensure fair investigation and timely justice.