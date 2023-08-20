Jaranwala incident:Relief cheques to be provided to affected families within 72 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that relief cheques worth Rs.2 million each would be provide to the affectees Jaranwala incident within 72 hours, while the religious scholars were ready to allow Christian for worship in mosques.

Talking to the media persons after participating in the meeting of peace committee Jaranwala here on Sunday, he said that a cabinet meeting was held in the church and the meeting unanimously approved compensation of Rs.2 million for each affected Christian family in Jaranwala and cheques of this relief amount would be distributed among them within next 72 hours.

He said, "Just I had a meeting with Peace Committee Jaranwala in which the religious leaders said that the Christians can use their mosques for worships if they have no place for it due to damage to their churches".

"I think that the peace committee has given a very good message as it would help in pacifying and controlling the situation erupted after 16th August tragedy", the CM added.

He said that Jaranwala incident was a big tragedy. "Therefore, we stand with our Christian brothers in this difficult time and the Peace Committee would also play its dynamic role in addressing ill effects of this tragedy by promoting love and affection among both communities", he added.

The Chief Minister said that rehabilitation of damaged churches was started last afternoon and so far two churches had been restored. "I also visited one of the churches positively where rehabilitation work was completed", he said, adding that management of some churches had stopped restoration work temporarily as they wanted some changes and improvements in their designing. However, all necessary machinery would remain available here and rehabilitation work would be resumed in these churches when their management would allow doing so.

He said that the government would bear all expenses of churches' rehabilitation and he would also visit Jaranwala repeatedly until and unless all matters of the affectees and their churches would be settled down.

Responding to a question, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that the government had already made it clear that the accused involved in Jaranwala riots would definitely be punished. No guilty person would ever be spared, however, those who were proven innocent would be given due relief, he added.