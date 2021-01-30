UrduPoint.com
Jaranwala Market Committee Chairman Comes Under Attack

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Jaranwala market committee chairman comes under attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Jaranwala Market Committee Chairman was attacked and shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

According to police, Mirza Arshad Baig was on his way when some unknown assailants opened fire at him for his murder near Ameenia Madrassa in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

He received bullets injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, no case in this regard was registered, because the police were waiting for formal complaint about the incident.

Mirza Arshad Baig told APP that he was targeted for taking action against drug mafia in the market.

