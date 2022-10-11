UrduPoint.com

Jaranwala Police Arrested 53 Criminals, Looted Items Worth Rs 20.1661 Mln Recovered During September

Jaranwala police arrested 53 criminals, looted items worth Rs 20.1661 mln recovered during September

Jaranwala division police claimed to have arrested 53 criminals involved in 84 cases and recovered 25 motorcycles, 2 loader rickshaws, one truck, one car, one Hyundai loader, 21 cattle and gold ornaments worth Rs.20.1661 million from their possession during September 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Jaranwala division police claimed to have arrested 53 criminals involved in 84 cases and recovered 25 motorcycles, 2 loader rickshaws, one truck, one car, one Hyundai loader, 21 cattle and gold ornaments worth Rs.20.1661 million from their possession during September 2022.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines on Tuesday, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal said that a comprehensive strategy was adopted to weed out crimes from Faisalabad. In this connection, special task was assigned to Jaranwala division police for arrest of maximum number of outlaws who were involved in dacoity, robbery, theft and cattle lifting cases.

In this connection, the City Jaranwala police nabbed 16 criminals involved in 22 cases and recovered 6 motorcycles, one truck, one car and 2 cattle worth Rs.9.124 million from their possession. These accused included Shahid, Shan, Javaid, Ehsan Ali, etc. belonging to Shahid gang and the ring leaders was also arrested along with his accomplices.

Similarly, Jaranwala Sadar police arrested 3 outlaws including ring leader Sajid Masih, Ali Haider and Saqib involved in 6 cases and recovered 8 motorcycles, one generator and 12 animals worth Rs.

3.061 million from their possession.

Lundianwala police arrested 3 accused along with ring leader and recovered one motorcycle one Hyundai loader and mobile phones worth Rs.1.6855 million from their possession. These accused belonging to Amin gang were wanted to the police in 6 cases.

Satiana police arrested 5 criminals including ring leader Muhammad Asif involved in 8 cases and recovered 2 motorcycles, 2 loader rickshaws and 5 cattle worth Rs.4.182 million from their possession.

Buchiana police nabbed 2 accused along with ring leader Abdullah and recovered 2 cattle worth Rs.560500 from their possession. These accused were wanted to the police in 3 cases.

Meanwhile, Balochni police arrested 18 accused involved in 26 cases and recovered 6 motorcycles and cash of Rs.1.5531 million from their possession during September 2022. Among the accused included ring leader Altaf, Iqbal, Ali Sarwar, Ali Haider, he added.

The SSP Investigation further said that the recovered properties were handed over their real owners while further investigation was under progress.

Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala division Irtiza Kumail and other police officers were also present in the conference.

