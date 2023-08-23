Jaranwala tragedy: Religious scholars, political leaders unite in Islamabad Declaration to promote harmony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The religious scholars representing various schools of thought and political leaders on Wednesday announced the 'Islamabad Declaration' to foster both interfaith and intra-faith harmony in response to the recent Jaranwala tragedy.

The joint conference took place at the 'Our Lady of Fatima Church' in the Federal capital, where leaders from different backgrounds unequivocally condemned the appalling incident that occurred in Jaranwala and called for swift trials and exemplary punishment for those allegedly responsible for this inhumane act, underscoring their commitment to justice.

The collective leadership also issued a demand for the government to conduct an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident emphasizing to make its findings public, and to ensure transparency and accountability.

Expressing appreciation for the federal and Punjab governments, the leaders acknowledged the compensation provided to the victims' families whose homes were demolished and the allocation of funds for the rehabilitation of religious sites belonging to the Christian community in the affected region.

Commending these steps, the leaders urged the relevant authorities to expedite the entire process to provide a sigh of relief to the affected community.

They were of the view that addressing the grievances of the affected individuals would contribute to the collective healing process.

The religious and political leaders extended their gratitude to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Kakar and nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for their visit to the site of the incident, along with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir's statement expressing deep concern over the disgraceful events in Jaranwala.

Leading the presser, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi clarified that the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala was not directed towards the Christian community, but rather was an incident involving Pakistan as a whole.

"The incident, which resulted in the destruction of dowries of young girls, deeply affected all of us as these girls are our daughters. The tragedy caused both personal and financial losses, as homes were destroyed and hard-earned savings were lost," he maintained.

Ashrafi emphasized that those responsible for this act could not be representative of any religion. He highlighted that the Constitution and legal system were in accordance with the principles of the Quran and Sunnah, ensuring protection and rights for non-Muslims as well.

He informed that to address the incident, leaders from the Christian and Muslim communities had come together to form a 24-member committee adding that this committee was actively investigating all aspects of the gruesome incident to ensure justice.

He emphasized the teachings of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and the Quran, which underscore the importance of peace, brotherhood, and unity.

In a plea to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Ashrafi requested a speedy trial for the Jaranwala incident. He stressed the need to uphold justice and bring the perpetrators to account.

Dr. Arshad Joseph, a prominent Christian leader, expressed gratitude for the delegation and highlighted that such incidents give rise to a need for collective introspection and emphasized the importance of respecting each other's religions and promoting religious tolerance.

He urged for fair treatment of the Christian community and emphasized that the message of righteousness and brotherhood should guide our actions.

Concluding his remarks, he said, "Pakistan is a nation where every community contributes to its progress, and the Christian community continues to play a vital role in the country's development." Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz, called for the establishment of a dedicated court to thoroughly examine this incident. He proposed that prompt and expeditious proceedings must oversee the adjudication of this case.

Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Mian Muhammad Aslam pledged to continue their efforts until the accused were brought to justice.

He also promised to fulfill his leadership's promises of financial cooperation at this hour of trial and tribulation with the Christian community.

In a display of unity, a number of other prominent religious scholars and political leaders were also present.