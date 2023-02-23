Jarar Bukhari vows zero tolerance for corrupt practices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to the KP Caretaker Chief Minister on Population Welfare Syed Jarar Hussain Bukhari has vowed zero tolerance for corrupt practices in his department and said that ensuring merit was his top priority.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Population Welfare Department here on Thursday.

He also presided over an introductory meeting at the Directorate General and was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance, purpose and objectives of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Jarar said that the motto of the public sector departments and officers should be the service and provision of maximum facilities to masses.

Earlier, on his arrival at the directorate, the Population Welfare secretary welcomed him with a bouquet of flowers.