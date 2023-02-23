UrduPoint.com

Jarar Bukhari Vows Zero Tolerance For Corrupt Practices

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Jarar Bukhari vows zero tolerance for corrupt practices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to the KP Caretaker Chief Minister on Population Welfare Syed Jarar Hussain Bukhari has vowed zero tolerance for corrupt practices in his department and said that ensuring merit was his top priority.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Population Welfare Department here on Thursday.

He also presided over an introductory meeting at the Directorate General and was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance, purpose and objectives of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Jarar said that the motto of the public sector departments and officers should be the service and provision of maximum facilities to masses.

Earlier, on his arrival at the directorate, the Population Welfare secretary welcomed him with a bouquet of flowers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Visit Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

19 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

34 minutes ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

1 hour ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

1 hour ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.