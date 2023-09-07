Open Menu

Jarma Police Arrest Murder Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Jarma police arrest murder accused

KOHAT, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) ::The Jarma police in Kohat arrested a wanted criminal involved in murder and attempted murder cases here on Thursday.

A spokesman for Kohat police said a proclaimed offender named Afsar Khan, a resident of Surgal who was wanted in murder and attempted murder cases has been arrested.

The weapon used during the crimes was also recovered from his possession.

The operation to arrest the wanted criminal was carried out under the headship of DSP Yusuf Jan and SHO Jarma Abid Wasim Khan.

The accused, arrested during an intelligence-based raid was later shifted to Jarma police station for further legal procedure.

