UrduPoint.com

Jashan Baharan Sports Festival Inaugurated In Attock

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Jashan Baharan Sports Festival inaugurated in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Sports festival was inaugurated in Attock district as part of Jashan Baharan, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the sports festival.

He played the inaugural football match in the festival, a large number of government officials, athletes and youths were present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner said that Jashan Baharan Sports Festival is a great entertainment for the youth of Attock district.

Sports are essential for the mental and physical health of the youth.

Deputy Commissioner said that various programs will be organized across the district on March 14 in connection with Jashan Baharan and Punjab Culture Day, including javelin shooting, mushaira, flower display, tableaus, regional culture and Punjabi culture programs will be presented.

Related Topics

Football Sports Punjab Attock March Event Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.