Jashan-e- Azadi And Marakar-e-Haq Celebrations Underway In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Under the supervision of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, the Independence Day celebrations Jashn-e-Azaadi and Maraka-e-Haq, are underway in Karachi. This year, following the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Karachi administration has organized 14-day programs, similar to other parts of the country.

Deputy Commissioners are hosting Independence Day events in their respective districts. The offices of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners have been decorated with national flags and lights.

On the third day, the Deputy Commissioner of Malir conducted a flag-hoisting ceremony, while the Deputy Commissioner of Central District organized tree-planting activities in various areas. Under the Maaraka-e-Haq program, the sports Department held traditional Mallakha competitions in Manghopir.

In Malir district, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held, where Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho, along with staff, political, social, and civil society leaders, celebrated the occasion with national songs and slogans in favor of Pakistan’s defense forces.

On this occasion, national songs were played, and slogans in support of Pakistan's defense forces were chanted. Slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Fauj Paindabad were raised to celebrate the success of Maaraka-e-Haq, and the Pakistan Armed Forces were paid great tribute. Prayers were also offered for the country's progress and unity.

In Central District, under the supervision of Acting Deputy Commissioner Asim Abbasi, tree-planting activities continued for the third day, with 300 more plants being planted, bringing the total to 800 plants in various locations.

