Jashan-e-Azadi Celebrated At FIC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) has celebrated Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday by decorating its wards and sections with national flags and colorful buntings

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar visited the FIC and cut Jashan-e-Azadi cake in a formal ceremony.

He also distributed fruits among the admitted patients and their attendants.

This fruit was donated by Heart Saver foundation.

The DC interacted with the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

He also directed the hospital administration to improve quality of treatment and other facilities in the hospital so that the ailing humanity could be facilitated at maximum extent.

Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Nadeem, Medical Social Officer Aasiya Faqeer Hussain, General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present on the occasion.

