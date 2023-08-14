Jashan-e-Azadi celebrated in Faisalabad with national enthusiasm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Jashan-e-Azadi (Independence Day) was celebrated across the district with national zeal and zest, with a commitment that all-out efforts would be made for steering the country out of problems and no stone would be left unturned for protection, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner's Complex where Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone, Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, DG Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamir Aziz, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Asfandyar, Additional DC General Raza Awan, officers and staff of different departments and large number of citizens belonging to various walks of life participated in the ceremony.

At 8:58 a.m., siren was also blown after which one-minute silence was observed and the pigeons and balloons were released in the air. Madam Silwat Saeed hoisted the national flag and participants in the event recited national anthem.

Active contingent of the police, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence presented salute and march-past. The schoolchildren presented national songs and special prayers were offered for development and prosperity of the country.

The commissioner also cut a cake and sweets were distributed among participants to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi in a most befitting manner.

Later, the participants also planted saplings in the lawns of Commissioner Complex to kick off tree plantation campaign under lush green Faisalabad programme.

The divisional commissioner congratulated the nation on the Independence Day of Pakistan and said: "We should continue to contribute in making Pakistan strong and prosper to raise its honour". She said that August 14 was a day of commitment for renewing the pledge that we were a strong nation and had the capability to meet any challenges. She urged people to play their due role for development of the country and to promote national solidarity and love.

Earlier, the day was dawn with the special prayers in the main mosques of Faisalabad after Fajar prayers for prosperity of the nation and solidarity of the Pakistan. Special Quran Khawani sittings were also arranged at various places the departed souls of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement. Various social, political, trade and religious organisations also arranged a number of events to highlight the importance of independence.

Markets and streets were decorated with the buntings and national flags. Banners/ steamers were also displayed at the important roads and intersections pertaining to the slogans on patriotism.

The police and district administration made stringent security arrangements for Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district so far, police spokesman said here on Monday.