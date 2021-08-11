Jashan-e-Azadi discounts attract large number of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :With only a day left in the Independence Day, falling on August 14, a large number of citizens are thronging to the city markets and shopping malls to avail discounts being offered on dresses, shoes, food items and electronics as a part of celebrations.

The youngsters earlier restricted to just buying flags, bunting, pin badges, stickers, balloons and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses, are now eager to avail discounts offered by different food outlets of their choice to enjoy special meals being offered on Independence Day.

Huma Naveed, a young girl said, "Independence Day is just like the festival of Eid for us. I have bought Green and White dress from a famous brand outlet on discounted price along with matching bangles, face mask, pin badge and other stuff to celebrate the day".

She said, "My family has also planned to avail discounted meal offer from my favourite fast food outlet after visiting the decorated places on the day with my friends. We will also go at the main avenues for enjoying fireworks on the August 13 night." The trend of offering good discounts by brands, food outlets, online retailers, electronics and even cab services on the important days, is picking up momentum in the capital as being followed in other countries.

Shayan Khan, a university student said, "I have planned to go outside with my friends on the Independence Day to celebrate this occasion through having barbecue party, music and dance".

He said, "The whole city is wearing green and white look with a number of stalls carrying flags of Pakistan.

I am excited to move freely with my friends on the roads of Islamabad after a long time to enjoy this festival with great zeal".

Murad Ali, a resident of F-10 Markaz said, "I have planned to visit some recreational spot with my friends in my decorated car and buy some "Azadi Meal Package" from any restaurant".

Besides all the celebrations, he said, "We must not forget that August 14 is the time to renew our commitment to work for progress and development of our country and pay tribute to our heroes and movement leaders who worked hard to get a separate homeland for us".

Shaista, a young girl said, "My only attraction is to enjoy the fireworks on August 14 and we all the family members go to such point where we can see amazing fireworks".

"Even our relatives from Peshawar also arrive at our home on August 13 and we all go together to enjoy this activity", she said.

A large number of stalls carrying Independence Day decorative items and dresses have been set up at the main avenues and roads in the capital.

A number of youngsters especially children can be observed crowded around the stalls to buy Jashan-e-Azadi accessories. While the majority of women and young girls are thronging to the popular shopping malls and markets to buy green and white dresses, and other accessories to finalize their preparations for the day.

The trend of sale offers by famous online retailers is also attracting a number of customers and many of them are buying their favorite stuff online.

395/