Jashan-e-Azadi Float Attracts Citizens

Fri 14th August 2020

On the directions of Punjab Government, Punjab Council of the Arts has fabricated Jashan-e-Azadi float which was based on Pakistan Movement

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Government, Punjab Council of the Arts has fabricated Jashan-e-Azadi float which was based on Pakistan Movement.

The punjab Float moved on Murree Road, Mall Road, Cantonment and other adjoining areas from August, 13 to 14 .

The purpose of the making float was to pay tributes to the heroes of Pakistan Movement and give information to the young generation about the sacrifices rendered by their forefathers.

The float was comprised on Mazar-e-Iqbal, Minar-e-Pakistan, photographs of great migration and plight of immigrants, tomb of Qauid-e-Azam and rare photographs of heroes of Pakistan movement including Allama Iqbal, Quid-e-Azam, Fatima Jinnah, Maula Muhammad Ali Johar, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Nawab Saleem Ullah, Ch Rehmat Ali, AK Fazal ul Haq and other prominent heroes.

The citizens took great interest in float and took photographs with it.

The excitement of the people was fore sighting.

The float was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and he appreciated the efforts of Punjab Council of the Arts for fabricating the float and termed it true representation of Pakistan.

