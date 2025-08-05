Open Menu

Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq Celebrations Organized By Commissioner Karachi Continue

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 09:21 PM

Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations organized by Commissioner Karachi continue

Following the directives of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, all Deputy Commissioners are organizing various programs as part of the Jashn-e-Azaadi and Ma'araka-e-Haq celebrations. The offices of Deputy Commissioners and various areas are being decorated to commemorate Independence Day

In District Keamari, a Jashn-e-Azaadi and Maaraka-e-Haq Rally was organized in collaboration with the Town Administration in Mari Pur, and national flags were installed on Manghopir Road.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malir, Saleemullah Odo, tree plantation drives were conducted in various areas.

DC Keamari, Raja Tariq Chandio, stated that tree plantation drives were carried out in Shahid Benazir Bhutto Park on Manghopir Road, Government Boys Primary school in Sector D, and Keamari, with the cooperation of the Forest Department.

The DC planted a tree in Shahid Benazir Bhutto Park. While various events were organized in District South to commemorate Independence Day. These included flag-hoisting ceremonies, tree plantation drives, and cake-cutting ceremonies in collaboration with local welfare associations.

DC West, Zulfikar Memon, stated that a boxing championship was held in Mominabad Sub-Division. Assistant Commissioner Mominabad oversaw the arrangements.

DC Central, Taha Saleem, said that as part of the Jashn-e-Azaadi and Ma'araka-e-Haq celebrations, Public Schools and College North Karachi organized speech competitions among students on the themes of patriotism, the importance of independence and defense of Pakistan.

