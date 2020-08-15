UrduPoint.com
Jashan-e-Azadi Music Night Arranged At PUCAR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:03 PM

Jashan-e-Azadi music night arranged at PUCAR

Punjab Council of the Art (PUCAR) has arranged a special music night to mark Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 )

In the music show, Rizwan Jan, Nazakat Ali, Nadeem, Sagar Khan, Azhar Kamil, Bantu and Jamshid Awan received beautiful applause from the audience by presenting beautiful songs and hymns.

While addressing at the ceremony, Director Waqar Ahmed said that artists were precious asset of the country and the council had include them in Independence Day celebrations.

The council always strived for the welfare of artists, he added.

An Independence Day cake was also cut at the end of the music show.

