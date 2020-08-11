Jashan-e-Azadi musical show held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with Independence Day celebrations, Azadi Musical Show was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday.

Senior artist Masood Kawaja hosted the musical show. Assistant Commissioner (City) Ahmed Shoaib flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed graced the event as chief guest.

Hikmat Awan, Raj Wali, Saima Parween, Asif Mir, Ghulam Raza, and Rana Inam were among the singers beside this senior artist Yar Mohammad khan, Saeed Anwar, Anjum Abassi, Tahir Azad and Dildar Khan presented comedy show.

Addressing on the occasion, AC (City) said that Pakistan is the fruit of the eternal sacrifices of our forefathers and said that every Pakistani should take part in the progress of the country.