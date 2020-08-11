UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jashan-e-Azadi Musical Show Held

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Jashan-e-Azadi musical show held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with Independence Day celebrations, Azadi Musical Show was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday.

Senior artist Masood Kawaja hosted the musical show. Assistant Commissioner (City) Ahmed Shoaib flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed graced the event as chief guest.

Hikmat Awan, Raj Wali, Saima Parween, Asif Mir, Ghulam Raza, and Rana Inam were among the singers beside this senior artist Yar Mohammad khan, Saeed Anwar, Anjum Abassi, Tahir Azad and Dildar Khan presented comedy show.

Addressing on the occasion, AC (City) said that Pakistan is the fruit of the eternal sacrifices of our forefathers and said that every Pakistani should take part in the progress of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Progress Independence Event

Recent Stories

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

8 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.