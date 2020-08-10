"Jashan-e-Azadi" Preparation In Full Swing In Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence of Pakistan Day preparations were in full swing in Hyderabad like other parts of the country as different political parties, religious organizations and civil society groups have decided to organize special programs to celebrate 73rd Independence Day on Friday, August 14.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan People's Party, Grand Democratic Alliance, PML-N, MQM-P, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jammat-e-Islami Pakistan, JUI-F and other parties have decided to celebrate Independence Day with befitting manner.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their businesses as "Jashan-e-Azadi" preparations are at its peak and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

Arrangements are also underway for holding seminars, sports, literary and social activities while keeping in view of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOP) to commemorate "Jashan-e-Azadi" Day.

The national flags would be hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manners. Special prizes on this occasion would be awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their buildings beautifully.

The District Administration would also organize Independence Day programs and all government buildings and historical places would be decorated with national flags and buntings while security arrangements would also be made to ensure fool proof security to the citizens on "Jashan-e-Azadi" Day.