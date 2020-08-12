Jashan-e-Azadi to be celebrated with national zeal in Matiari

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Ghulam Haider Chandio on Wednesday said "Independence Day of Pakistan" will be celebrated on August, 14 with national zeal and enthusiasm in the district.

Addressing a meeting to review arrangements for celebration of 'Jashan-e-Azadi", DC said the main Independence Day programme was scheduled at DC secretariat where a flag hoisting ceremony will be held.

The students of different schools will present tableaus and perform on national songs. An Independence Day ceremony will also be arranged at Government High school Matiari where prominent personalities will highlight the Independence Movement and the sacrifices our elders rendered for the creation of our homeland.

The DC said sweets and fruits would be distributed among prisoners in different prisons and patients admitted in different government hospitals on Independence Day.

The DC also directed local government departments to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements and main buildings and main chowks should also be decorated with national flags and colorful buntings.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Asif Ahmed Bughio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi, District Health Officer Dr. Yar Mohammad Khoso and officers of education, Health, Police, Civil Defence and other departments also attended the meeting.