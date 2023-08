Jashan-e-Azadi volleyball match played

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A Jasahn-e-Azadi volleyball (boys) match was played at sports gymnasium, Tandlianwala under the aegis of District Sports department on Wednesday.

The match was played between Ittehad volleyball club and Ittefaq volleyball club. After an interesting play, Ittehad volleyball won the match by 43-35 and won the trophy.

Tehsil Sports Officer Asgar Ali distributed prizes among winners.