Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival From February 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has announced that a three-day Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival will be organized in Islamabad from February 25 to 27 at Sports Complex in collaboration with the CDA and ICT Administration

In this regard, a meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, discussing the arrangements for the Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by CDA board members, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, senior officers from the district administration, and officers from the relevant departments.

During the briefing, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was informed that various vibrant programs have been arranged for the three-day Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival, including folk dances, Kathak dance, Khattak dance, fireworks and a food festival along with other cultural activities. Diplomats from various countries and the general public will also be invited to the festival.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the purpose of the Jashan-e-Baharaan Festival is to highlight the beauty of Islamabad, showcase the national culture, and provide entertainment facilities to the citizens. He assured that the festival will be organized in the best possible manner.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also directed that promotion of the Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival be carried out throughout Islamabad and a comprehensive traffic plan should be devised for the events. He further emphasized that excellent parking arrangements will be made for the audience.

Additionally, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed that separate entry and exit routes and designated areas be arranged for families and children during the festival, and directed Islamabad Police to ensure foolproof security. He also instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad and the relevant Assistant Commissioners to oversee the various aspects of the Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Spring Festival’s organization.

