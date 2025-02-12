Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival From February 25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has announced that a three-day Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival will be organized in Islamabad from February 25 to 27 at Sports Complex in collaboration with the CDA and ICT Administration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has announced that a three-day Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival will be organized in Islamabad from February 25 to 27 at sports Complex in collaboration with the CDA and ICT Administration.
In this regard, a meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, discussing the arrangements for the Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival in Islamabad.
The meeting was attended by CDA board members, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, senior officers from the district administration, and officers from the relevant departments.
During the briefing, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was informed that various vibrant programs have been arranged for the three-day Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival, including folk dances, Kathak dance, Khattak dance, fireworks and a food festival along with other cultural activities. Diplomats from various countries and the general public will also be invited to the festival.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the purpose of the Jashan-e-Baharaan Festival is to highlight the beauty of Islamabad, showcase the national culture, and provide entertainment facilities to the citizens. He assured that the festival will be organized in the best possible manner.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also directed that promotion of the Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Festival be carried out throughout Islamabad and a comprehensive traffic plan should be devised for the events. He further emphasized that excellent parking arrangements will be made for the audience.
Additionally, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed that separate entry and exit routes and designated areas be arranged for families and children during the festival, and directed Islamabad Police to ensure foolproof security. He also instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad and the relevant Assistant Commissioners to oversee the various aspects of the Jashan-e-Baharaan 2025 Spring Festival’s organization.
Recent Stories
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case8 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules31 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa29 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday31 minutes ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson29 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority31 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 20253 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah3 minutes ago
-
Fatal car crash on GT Road claims woman's life3 minutes ago