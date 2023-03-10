UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-Baharan Activities To Begin Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Jashan-e-Baharan activities to begin tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration is all set to celebrate 'Jashan-e-Baharan' (spring festival) on Saturday which will feature colorful events including Run and walk marathon, color-run, flowers and classic car shows, and other cultural activities.

The vibrant festivities would be organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) which would continue till March 12 (Sunday).

The two-day activities would also include Mazahiya Mushaira, Cycling race, and a rally to celebrate spring festival in different venues of the capital, ICT spokesperson told APP.

He said that, 10 kilometers long 'Run and Walk' marathon would be organized on Saturday (March 11) including short color-run activity. He stated that the marathon would start from Chand Tara chowk, near the Pak-China Friendship centre with free on-spot registration till 8:00 am for the ages of all groups including women.

He said that a classic car show would also be organized tomorrow (3:00 pm) at F-9 Park, citizens would get the opportunity to witness a number of luxury vintage cars including sports, classical, modified cars, and bikes also craft vendor shows and carnival rides for families.

He informed that the Mazahiya Mushaira would be held on March 12 at Citizen Club Capital Development Authority (CDA), F-9 Park which would feature renowned poets including Salman Gillani, Idress Qureshi, Arif and Shehbaz Chuhan.

He stated that Cycling Race and Rally would also be organized on March 12, which would tally at a distance of eight kilometers. The eager participants can register till 8:00 am while the race would start at 9:00 am from the Pak-China Friendship center, he added.

