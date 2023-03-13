Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations conclude

The 9-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations concluded after providing a lot of entertainment to the citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The 9-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations concluded after providing a lot of entertainment to the citizens.

In this connection, the concluding ceremony was held at Iqbal Stadium where Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar participated as special guests.

The commissioner hoisted national flag in the ceremony in which a car used by Fatima Jinnah was exhibited whereas district police along with civil defense presented march-past and laser show.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner said that festivals were a source of entertainment and such colorful events would continue in future as well.

Later, shields were also distributed among organizers of spring festival followed by a fantastic show of fireworks during concluding ceremony.