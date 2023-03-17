UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-Baharan Concluding Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A closing ceremony of "Jashan-e-Baharan" was held here at the Pilot High school Ground on the instructions of the Punjab Government.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan was the chief guest of the event, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammed Iqbal, government officials and a large number of families participated.

On the occasion, famous artists Sher Mian Dad Qawal, Amanat Ali along with local singers, 'Bhangra' groups performed which was well appreciated and applauded by the audience.

The participants showed keen interest in the stalls set up to highlight the festivities and local culture.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan thanked the families for participating in the event and gave shields to the organizing team head ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Kashif Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner (ACs) Ghulam Sarwar, Asma Khalil, Qamar Mehmood Munj and Ahsan Mumtaz.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the enthusiasm and discipline shown by the participants is commendable, such programs will continue to be organized in the future for the entertainment of the citizens.

