Open Menu

Jashan-e-Baharan Family Festival To Begin On April 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Jashan-e-Baharan family festival to begin on April 18

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration will organise a three-day Jashan-e-Baharan family festival from April 18 to 20 at District Council Hall, Gujrat, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to official sources, the event is being held under the directives of Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk.

Chief Executive Officer District Council Sajid Musharraf and District Officer Regulations Faraz Mehdi are supervising the arrangements, which have been finalised.

The festival will feature recreational activities for families, including fun rides, food stalls, Qawali night, magic and puppet shows, children's movie screenings, and other entertainment programs.

Deputy Commissioner Virk said the event aims to provide healthy entertainment and promote family bonding in a pleasant environment. Prizes will also be distributed among participants.The administration has urged citizens to participate actively in the event. All relevant departments have been directed to ensure proper security, cleanliness, and logistical arrangements.

Recent Stories

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

13 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

13 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

28 minutes ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

43 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

43 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

58 minutes ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

2 hours ago
 TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against ..

TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era

2 hours ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

2 hours ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan