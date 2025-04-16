Jashan-e-Baharan family festival to begin on April 18

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration will organise a three-day Jashan-e-Baharan family festival from April 18 to 20 at District Council Hall, Gujrat, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to official sources, the event is being held under the directives of Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk.

Chief Executive Officer District Council Sajid Musharraf and District Officer Regulations Faraz Mehdi are supervising the arrangements, which have been finalised.

The festival will feature recreational activities for families, including fun rides, food stalls, Qawali night, magic and puppet shows, children's movie screenings, and other entertainment programs.

Deputy Commissioner Virk said the event aims to provide healthy entertainment and promote family bonding in a pleasant environment. Prizes will also be distributed among participants.The administration has urged citizens to participate actively in the event. All relevant departments have been directed to ensure proper security, cleanliness, and logistical arrangements.